Bredesen Faced with Grim Budget Alternatives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Now that Gov. Phil Bredesen has heard a series of proposals for severe budget cuts at state agencies, he's preparing for what he calls the "painful" task of crafting a spending plan.

As part of the Democratic governor's call to cut up to 9 percent, department heads presented proposals ranging from the freeing thousands of prisoners to slashing health benefits for TennCare enrollees.

Bredesen was at a loss Wednesday when asked by reporters which of the grim options he expects to adopt. In Bredesen's words: "The answer is: I don't know."

Bredesen is scheduled to present his annual spending proposal to lawmakers in January. He says he'll await revenue projections from the State Funding Board next month before completing his plan.

