Toyota to Replace Millions of Gas Pedals

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Transportation Department says Toyota Motor Corp. will replace gas pedals on 3.8 million vehicles in the United States to address problems with sudden acceleration or the pedal becoming stuck in the floor mat.

As a temporary step, Toyota will have dealers shorten the length of gas pedals beginning in January. Transportation officials told The Associated Press the Japanese automaker will develop replacement pedals for the vehicles, and new pedals will be available beginning in April.

The automaker announced the massive recall in September.

The recall includes vehicles such as the Toyota Camry, the top-selling passenger car in America, and the Toyota Prius, the best-selling gas-electric hybrid.

The models involved in the recall are:

TOYOTA:

2007 - 2010 Camry

2005 - 2010 Avalon

2004 - 2009 Prius

2005 - 2010 Tacoma

2007 - 2010 Tundra

AND LEXUS:

2007 - 2010 ES 350

2006 - 2010 IS 250

2006 - 2010 IS 350.

