Pedestrian Struck By Two Cars

WALKER COUNTY, GA (WRCB) A woman is recovering in the hospital after she was hit by two cars.
It happened Monday night on Chickamauga Avenue, in Walker County.
The Georgia State Patrol says the 63 year old woman was hit by a car, then thrown into the path of another car.
Her name has not been released.
Charges are pending against the driver of the first car.
