Indictments In Flat Rock Shooting

Dekalb County, AL (WRCB)--Two Flat Rock men have been arrested following grand jury indictments for a March shooting.

The incident occurred on March 4 of this year, on County Road 146 about 500 yards inside the DeKalb County line. Four individuals, Jerome Higdon, Leon Jones, and two unidentified juveniles were raccoon hunting at approximately 7:00 p.m. at the location. They were confronted by the Harold and Joshua Thompson, at which time gunfire erupted. Higdon was struck in the shoulder and Harold Thompson was struck in the stomach. One of the juveniles was also grazed across the back but not seriously injured. After the incident, Harold Thompson and Higdon both spent time at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga.

Harold Lefelle Thompson, 50, was indicted on the charge of Attempted Murder. His son, William Joshua Thompson, 20, was indicted on two counts of Assault 2and Degree. Both men remain in jail on bond at this time: Harold Thompson on $25,000; William Thompson on $17,500.