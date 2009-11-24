Long Family Attorney Seeks Bullying Information

UPDATE Fri. Dec. 4

ATLANTA, GA (WRCB) Here is a statement from Atlanta attorney Winston Briggs, representing David and Tina Long:

I have been retained by to explore their legal options related to the death of their son, Tyler Lee Long. My associate, Robert F. Glass is assisting me in this endeavor. We believe that Tyler's death was the result of a recurrent and ongoing pattern of bullying of Tyler that was either allowed to go on or ignored by the Murray County School System. Although we believe we have no legal duty to do so, out of an abundance of caution, we have recently provided the Murray County School System and various school officials with an ante litem notice outlining the claims we may bring on behalf of the Long family. At this time, we have not made a final determination as to which claims, if any, will be made, against whom such claims will be asserted, or where such claims would be filed.

This is a tragic situation and we are requesting that anyone who has any information regarding this matter or any other bullying situations in the Murray County School System please contact my office. My contact information is:

W. Winston Briggs Law Firm, 1005 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30318

404-522-1500 (phone)

404-574-2697 (fax)

Also, Murray County School administrators and Board members, who have been silent on the bullying issue, are hosting a community meeting Tuesday December 8 at Woodlawn Elementary School in Chatsworth. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

CHATSWORTH, GA (WRCB) - More than 200 people attended WRCB's Town Meeting on Bullying. Channel 3 Eyewitness News Anchor and School Patrol Reporter David Carroll moderated the event.

In attendance were students, parents, psychologists, police officers and local political representatives. WRCB invited representatives from the Murray County school system, including Superintendent Dr. Vicki Reed, School Board members and school principals. No one from the school system attended.

This meeting was in response to a story we brought to you last month. Tyler Long was a junior at Murray County High School. His parents, David and Tina Long, say Tyler spent years being bullied at school and when it all became too much to handle, Tyler came home from school and hanged himself in his room.

"I know what Tyler was going through. I went through it for four years," said Devon Matthews to the crowd.

Matthews is an eighth grader at Gladden Middle School. He said bullies have made middle school a tough place to be.

"I've had people doing this to me over and over," he told Channel 3 Eyewitness News. Students told of being afraid to go to school bathrooms, "because they just wait for you."

Matthews put a stop to the bullying when he fought back, literally. He was suspended from school for a few days, but now he says the bullying has stopped. He's now standing up for those who can't fight for themselves.

"If I see this happening to other people that can't stand up for themselves I will stand up for them," said Matthews.

Jackson Reynolds is a sophomore at Murray County High School. He and Tyler became close after having a class together. Reynolds says the death of his friend has done little to shake Tyler's accused bullies.

"They really don't care. It is just another thing they can make a joke. It adds fuel to the fire," he said. Students say Murray County High has not had a moment of silence for Tyler since his death on October 17. Some wonder why the school "has pep rallies for sports, but has never had any kind of assembly to stop bullying."

Reynolds says there is something the students can do to take back their schools from bullies. Stand up together.

"Alone you are going to fall down. Everybody needs to get together and do things in groups. That dynamic will empower more people," he said.