Updated: Body Found in the Tennessee River Ruled Suicide

Crime Tape is up at the scene near where a body was found floating in the Tennessee River

UPDATED 4:10PM NOV 25TH

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- According to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office, the death of Christopher Friberg has been ruled suicide by an apparent drowning. A kayaker found Friberg's body Tuesday on the banks of the Tennessee River.

UPDATEd 9:15PM NOV 24TH

Major Crimes Detectives have released the information on the victim found in the Tennessee River earlier today: Christopher John Friberg, 39, of Chattanooga

After a preliminary examination at the Medical Examiners office, Mr. Friberg's cause of death is undetermined at this time. The autopsy will be completed tomorrow.

UPDATED 6:30PM NOV 24TH

Chattanooga Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a body that was found earlier today on the banks of the Tennessee River. Police were called around 2:15 p.m. today by a kayaker who found what she believed to be a body. It was located in the brush on the north banks of the Tennessee River near Moccasin Bend. Chattanooga Police, along with members of the Tennessee Volunteer Rescue Team, made their way to the crime scene via boat and confirmed there was indeed a body in the water. The body has been taken to the Medical Examiners office for examination to determine the cause of death. Major Crimes detectives have identified the victim, but his name will not be released until the family has been notified. The victim is a white male.

UPDATED 3:30PM NOV 24TH

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- According to Rebecca Royval with Chattanooga Police, the body had not been in the water for very long.

Recovery efforts are underway by Volunteer State Rescue.

The body is that of a white male with long hair and it was found in the brush along the banks of the river.

3PM NOV 24TH

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Eyewitness News has confirmed that a body has been found floating in the Tennessee River.

A kayaker reportedly discovered the body near the Moccasin Bend firing range.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and we will bring you more details as they become available.