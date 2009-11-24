Massive Crib Recall

"Storkcraft's" products are sold at some of the biggest retailers in the country, sometimes under the Storkcraft name, but also under different brand names.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRCB) -- Nearly five million cribs have been recalled in the last two years, and reports say many more will be added to that list.



The announcement Tuesday involves one of the most widely purchased brand names in baby cribs.

"Storkcraft's" products are sold at some of the biggest retailers in the country, sometimes under the Storkcraft name, but also under different brand names.

This newest recall focuses on cribs with drop-sides that can be installed upside down, and with plastic hardware that can break.

Consumer Product Safety regulators are urging parents to stop using them immediately.