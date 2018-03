ATLANTA (WXIA) -- Celebrity chef Paula Deen got a serving of ham she wasn't counting on during a charity event in Atlanta Monday.

Deen was helping toss a truckload of hams down a relay line as part of a charity event when a volunteer accidentally launched one at her face.

She turned just before the toss and didn't see the eight-pound ham coming.

Deen wasn't seriously injured and accepted an apology from the man who threw the ham before joking that the ham "maybe knocked some sense into my head".