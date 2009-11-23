Video From TDOT On Polk County Rock Slide

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB)- Construction crews with Blalock & Sons and Dyno Nobel (blasting subcontractor) set off a series of explosive charges Monday morning to dislodge an outcrop of large boulders that were positioned immediately above the main slide area.

The boulders, ranging in size from 3' to approximately 15' in diameter, were dislodged with the blast and harmlessly fell down the slope to the roadway below. Construction crews continued assembling the 275-ton crawler crane on the west side of the slide in preparation of scaling operations that are set to begin on the west side of the slide area this week, weather permitting.

The contractor plans to suspend work on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day but will resume work on Friday.

TDOT is providing a live look at the work underway to clear the rockslide via a time-lapse camera accessible by logging onto TDOT's US-64 Rockslide web page (http://bit.ly/1Tlc8m).

Motorists traveling to the area from Chattanooga or Cleveland should take I-75 North to Exit 60 (SR-68, Sweetwater) and follow SR-68 South through McMinn County and into Ducktown in Polk County. Those traveling from North Carolina are advised to take US-74 to SR-68 North at Ducktown through McMinn County then onto I-75 at Sweetwater in Monroe County.