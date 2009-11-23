Police Investigate Near Fatal Wreck

Chattanooga, TN (WRCB)--Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a near fatal motorcycle crash that occurred early Monday morning.

The incident happened at about 2:40 a.m. on North Sanctuary Road near Gunbarrel Road.

The crash occurred in the 1100 block of North Sanctuary Road. Travis Young of Chattanooga, age 40, left a local bar and was riding his 1995 Harley Davidson Road King home. His girlfriend, Syvonia Armstrong, was following him home in her vehicle.

They were traveling southbound on North Sanctuary Road when Mr. Young failed to negotiate a curve, lost control of the motorcycle and was thrown to the ground. According to investigators, Mr. Young had been drinking and was not wearing a DOT approved helmet. He sustained serious head injuries and is in the Trauma ICU at Erlanger in Critical condition.

Ms. Armstrong had also been drinking and was arrested for DUI. Mr. Young has not been charged at this time.