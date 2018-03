Chattanooga, TN (WRCB)-- With more than 65 percent of the toys bought in the US between Friday after Thanksgiving and Christmas, parents are heading into the country's busiest toy-buying season.

The Safe & Sound department at T.C. Thompson Children's Hospital, an affiliate of Safe Kids Worldwide, has tips for finding the most suitable gifts for every age.

One representative says the most important thing parents should look for is age appropriateness.

A nurse tells us more than 200-thousand children go to the hospital each year with toy-related injuries and the most common injury is choking.

Here are some links for more information

www.cpsc.gov (recall lists and you can sign up for email alerts)

www.toysafety.org (top ten worst toy list)

www.uspirg.org (look for Trouble in Toyland report)