Dalton Man Wins Appeal: Lawn Mower Not a Motor Vehicle

DALTON (WRCB) -- The Georgia Supreme Court has ruled that a riding lawn mower does not fit the definition of a motor vehicle.

The court, by a 4-3 vote, overturned the conviction of Franklin Lloyd Harris, who was convicted of stealing a riding mower from a Home Depot in Dalton in 2006.

Harris was also charged with theft by taking.

Harris' attorney moved to have the first count dismissed, saying that stealing a lawn mower is not motor vehicle theft under state law.

The trial court denied his motion and a jury convicted Harris. He was sentenced under the motor vehicle theft law to 10 years in prison.

The Georgia Court of Appeals upheld the conviction and sentence.

The Supreme Court reversed the motor vehicle theft conviction and ordered resentencing.

