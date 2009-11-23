Chattanooga Home Invasion

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police are investigating a home invasion and shooting that happened Sunday night around 11:00 p.m. at 1008 North Hawthorne Street.

Police say the two victims, Marcus Robinson, age 27, and his girlfriend Lakasha Hughes, age 24, were watching television when there was a knock on the door. Mr. Robinson opened the door thinking it was a neighbor, but to his surprise, the person at the door put a gun to his head. Two suspects entered the apartment and threatened to shoot. The armed suspect pushed Mr. Robinson into the kitchen and took his money from his pockets. As the suspect started to leave, Mr. Robinson ran towards the bedroom and was shot in the arm by the armed suspect. Both suspects fled the scene and EMS and Police were called. Mr. Robinson was transported to Erlanger and treated for a gunshot wound and released.

The armed suspect is described as a black male, 16 to 22 years of age, about 5'5", 150 lbs, wearing a mask and a red hooded sweatshirt. The second suspect is described as a black male, 15 to 16 years of age, wearing khaki pants and a white hooded sweatshirt.