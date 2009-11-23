Sex Offender Registry Challenge Rejected in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia Supreme Court has rejected a man's challenge to Georgia sex offender registry law, which requires registration within 72 hours after a change of address.

Derrick Todd Dunn moved into a motel in Gordon County in January before moving six days later into a permanent home.

Three days later, he went to the sheriff's office to register his new address and was arrested for failing to register the motel address. The state filed a motion to return him to prison.

Dunn's lawyer argued that the law violates Dunn's rights because the requirements for notification are vague.

The Supreme Court opinion said the law specifically requires registration of any change of address and states that the information must include any current temporary residence.

(Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)