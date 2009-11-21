Tennessee beats in-state rival Vanderbilt 31-16

Associated Press - November 21, 2009 10:45 PM ET

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jonathan Crompton threw for two touchdowns as Tennessee beat in-state rival Vanderbilt 31-16 on Saturday night.

The Volunteers (6-5, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) became bowl eligible with the victory. The Commodores (2-10, 0-8) finished without a conference win for the first time since 2002.

Vanderbilt had a chance to tie the game before halftime but stalled on fourth & 2 at the Tennessee 38 with 51 seconds left. Instead, Tennessee drove for a quick touchdown to go up 24-10.

Vandy's Steven Stone was called for a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty, and Crompton was perfect on four pass attempts. His 16-yard TD pass to Luke Stocker capped the 30-second drive.

Crompton finished 20 for 34 for 221 yards with an interception. Montario Hardesty ran for a career-high 171 yards and a touchdown.

