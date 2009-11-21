Ingram, Tide roll over Chattanooga 45-0

Associated Press - November 21, 2009 3:35 PM ET

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Mark Ingram ran for 102 yards and two long touchdowns in the first half, and No. 2 Alabama breezed to a 45-0 win over Chattanooga on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide (11-0) raced to a 35-0 halftime lead and showed no signs of a letdown ahead of games with rival Auburn and No. 1 Florida.

That enabled many of the starters to take a break in the second half against the FCS Mocs (6-5), but Ingram and the Tide still managed to turn in a few highlight-reel plays.

Ingram raced for touchdowns of 25 and 40 yards, and Javier Arenas set the SEC career record with his seventh punt return for a touchdown, sprinting 66 yards down the right sideline in the second quarter. Arenas also had an interception.

Julio Jones caught a 44-yard pass and scored on a 19-yarder from Greg McElroy.

The stats were even more lopsided than the final score. Alabama held Chattanooga to fewer than 100 yards total offense.

Copyright 2009 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.