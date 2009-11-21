Miley Cyrus tour bus overturns in Va., killing 1

Associated Press - November 20, 2009 10:35 AM ET

DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) - Virginia State Police say one person was killed when a tour bus belonging to Miley Cyrus overturned, but the 16-year-old "Hannah Montana" star was not on board.

Sgt. Thomas Molnar says the bus overturned around 8:15 a.m. Friday on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie, about 40 miles south of Richmond.

1 of the other nine passengers had minor injuries. Police would not identify those aboard.

According to Miley Cyrus' Web site, the pop singer is scheduled to perform Sunday in Greensboro, N.C.

Miley Cyrus is the daughter of country star Billy Ray Cyrus, who also appears on the family friendly sitcom "Hannah Montana."

