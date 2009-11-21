Students face 5 percent tuition hike in Tenn.

Associated Press - November 20, 2009 3:45 PM ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Students at Tennessee's public colleges and universities could be facing a 5 percent tuition increase.

Tennessee Higher Education Commission executive director Richard Rhoda told Gov. Phil Bredesen at budget hearings Thursday that the tuition recommendation has been passed along to the administrators of the University of Tennessee system and the Board of Regents schools.

Rhoda said THEC is also encouraging differential tuition payments, meaning students would pay varying rates depending on which subjects they focus on.

Rhoda says higher education has planned a 6 percent, or $64 million, reduction in its spending plan for the budget year that starts July 1. The planned cuts come even as schools cope with a 7.4 percent increase in enrollment this year.

