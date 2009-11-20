Police Investigate CCA Student Drug Possession Suspension

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga's Center for Creative Arts suspended five students for drug-related issues last week, involving possession of hydrocodone and marijuana. But they didn't call the Chattanooga Police Department. Now police want to know why.

Hamilton County Schools Deputy Supt. Rick Smith tells us CCA does not have a school resource officer, and that school administrators followed the law by suspending the students for a year under zero tolerance policy. Chattanooga police say they only found out about the drugs on campus Friday, and they have begun an investigation to determine if there's cause to arrest any of the students.