MANCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) - A judge in Middle Tennessee ordered all state child welfare workers in his county to show proof of recent home visits and disclose their case loads.

Coffee County General Sessions Judge Tim Brock said he's concerned because of two recent cases he's seen where the child protection investigators hadn't made visits for weeks to children in peril.

WSMV-TV in Nashville reported that the Department of Children's Services workers had until Thursday to submit the information.

Veteran family law attorney Cyndi Cheatham said it is unfair to blame the investigators because many have crushing case loads.

