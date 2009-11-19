Three Arrested For Drugs After Car Crash

Hamilton County, TN (WRCB)-- A narcotics investigation ended Thursday night, after the suspects and narcotics Detectives were involved in a head-on crash in the 900 block of Wesley Drive. The three suspects are identified as Joshua Robinson age 27, Lisa Danneman age 46 and Elisha Foss age 25.

Narcotics detectives were attempting to stop the suspects, who were driving a 2001 Mercury on Middle Valley road. The suspects sideswiped a vehicle also traveling on Middle Valley road and continued on and turned onto Wesley Drive. They traveled to the end of Wesley Drive only to find themselves on a dead end street. When they turned and attempted to drive back towards the entrance, they drove into the path of a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office K-9 vehicle.

The three suspects were transported to Erlanger hospital to be checked for injuries. Detectives found narcotics valued at approximately $20,000.00 in the suspect’s vehicle and were described as Methamphetamine Ice, Oxycotin, Marijuana and Ecstasy along with a loaded firearm.

Joshua Robinson was found to have Felony warrants for Theft and Fraud in Gwinnett County, Georgia and a Felony warrant for Theft in Hamilton County. The three suspects will be booked into the Hamilton County Jail on Narcotic related charges as well as the firearm possession.