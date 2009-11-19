Rivas Pleads Guilty

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A man will spend 24 years in prison for swinding Chattanoogans out of millions of dollars.
Luis Rivas was sentenced Thursday in federal court.
He led one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in the Southeast, cheating investors in 23-states out of $18-million.
But that amount was probably much larger, according to prosecutors.
Rivas once had an office in Chattanooga.
Some people gave him their entire life savings to invest.
Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More
Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More