BRADLEY COUNTY (WRCB) -- Bradley County Sheriff’s deputies say they caught a suspect as he was fleeing the scene of the crime on Candies Creek Ridge Road.

Just after 1:30pm Wednesday, investigators say the homeowner returned. She found a window air conditioner had been moved and someone was in her home. The homeowner called 9-1-1 with a description of the suspect and the car he was driving. Deputies found a vehicle that matched her description and arrested Stephen Drew Ingram, 26, of Lee Drive.

After he was in custody, deputies say they found a digital camera that was identified by the homeowner.