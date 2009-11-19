Twilight Hunk on Ellen

LOS ANGELES (WRCB) -- "Twilight" star Robert Pattinson appeared on Ellen Friday.

Here's a transcript of his appearance.

Robert asking a fan to take her clothes off:

Ellen: A woman just recently undressed for you as well in public. Just took her clothes off?

Robert: I was doing a pre-interview for this (show) and I immediately regretted saying that. I sound like I’m actually just abusing my position.

Ellen: You told her to take her clothes off?

Robert: It was after a period of signing 500 signatures and one of them (fans) just came up. You kind of get 10 seconds with each person and you never really say anything and I kind of got bored of saying hey, how are you doing? And she (the fan) said in her 10 seconds, what can I do to get your attention? I was like um, just take your clothes off. And she stood there and frantically started taking her clothes off and got dragged out of the room by security. I never felt more terrible.

Ellen: You have to be very careful. I would imagine that not too many things would stop anyone from getting your attention.

Ellen offers to help Robert find a house:

Ellen: Where would you go if you could be invisible? What would your perfect day be if you could get away with it?

Robert: You know, I was saying earlier, I really want to try and get a house. It’s very, very difficult. I always think just the actual process of looking for a house. If someone’s following you it defeats the entire purpose of trying to find a secret house.

Ellen: Where do you want to live? In what area, in Los Angeles or somewhere else?

Robert: Maybe.

Ellen: Because I will find you a house. I love looking for houses.

Robert: I’ve been told this.

Ellen: That is my favorite thing to do in the world is a find houses.

Robert: I’m absolutely awful at it.

Ellen: Just tell me what your looking for and I will find you a house.

Robert: Well…

Ellen:…Not now. They will think I bought it and they don’t care.

Robert on being naked for a film:

Ellen: If you do another film and they needed you to be naked in the film. Would you, because you have a great body. We see obviously your chest. Would you be naked in a film?

Robert: Ah…maybe, I don’t know. Maybe. (Crowd applauds and screams) It’s definitely a risk…

Ellen: (shows a picture of Robert with his shirt off from the film) Do you work out?

Robert: I did then. I saw an interview the other day with a fictitious quote saying that I was proud of my abs. I was like I would never say that in an interview and I actually saw the film yesterday and I was like yeah. This is the first time I’ve ever been proud my physical appearance in my entire life…