Police Seeking Help In Two Shootings

Chattanooga, TN (WRCB)--Chattanooga Police are looking for information on a small black vehicle and its occupants that was possibly involved in two separate shootings, Wednesday evening.

Just before 2:00 PM officers responded to 2100 Foust St on a report of subject shot. Witnesses stated a small black car came down 2nd Ave and when it crossed Foust the rear passenger began firing in the direction of1917 Foust St.

Ronald Eugene Glass Jr was standing on the sidewalk in front of 1917 Foust and was struck by one of the rounds that were fired from the vehicle. Roland Glass was transported to Erlanger where he was treated for a minor gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. The injury was non life threatening and Roland Glass will be e treated and released.

 The second call was received just after 2:00 PM when officers were called to 1200 Grove St on shots fired, when they arrived several witnesses stated a small black vehicle stopped on Grove St and began shooting. Officers did not locate a victim; however they did find evidence numerous shots had been fired.

Officers found shell casings on the street and were able to recover casings from surrounding buildings.  The investigators on the first shooting were at Erlanger when Roland Reynolds 19 showed up and told them he was standing on a porch in the 1200 block of Grove St when a small black car, possibly a Ford Focus stopped and the right rear passenger fired 9 or 10 shots.  Reynolds sustained a single gunshot wound to the hand, non life threatening injury.

 Chattanooga Police are looking for a late model small black vehicle, possibly a Ford Focus, Honda Accord or Saturn. If anyone has info on this vehicle or either of these incidents please call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333.

