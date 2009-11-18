Bredesen Won't Take Sides on His Successor

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Gov. Phil Bredesen says he won't choose sides in the Democratic gubernatorial primary contest.

Bredesen, who can't run for a third term next year because of term limits, says he doesn't believe his endorsement would make a difference in which candidate will become the nominee.

The governor also tells The Associated Press that all the candidates are "entitled to run and have a free shot of it."

The Democratic candidates include state Sen. Roy Herron of Dresden, Senate Minority Leader Jim Kyle of Memphis, Jackson businessman Mike McWherter, former state House Minority Leader Kim McMillan of Clarksville and Nashville businessman Ward Cammack.

The primary is in August.

