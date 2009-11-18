Improvement Money Coming for Chattanooga Reserve Facility

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A spending bill for veterans programs and military construction projects approved by the Senate could bring more than $100 million to Tennessee.

A bulk of the funds - $83 million - is slated to go to improvements at Fort Campbell, on the Tennessee-Kentucky state line. The bill, which passed the Senate Tuesday night, must be signed by the president.

Some of the improvements include a language training facility for the 5th Special Forces Group, a Special Operations complex, a military working dog facility and an installation chapel center.

Other funds will go to Tennessee's National Guard and Reserve facilities in Memphis and Chattanooga.

