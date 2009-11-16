Caffeinated Alcoholic Drinks In Question

WASHINGTON (WRCB) -- FDA officials are asking manufacturers of alcoholic energy drinks to send them the safety data they've collected on the safety of caffeinated alcoholic drinks.



Caffeine has been approved as an additive for soft drinks but not alcoholic drinks.

However, this does not mean drinks that combine caffeine and alcohol are illegal.

If a company has the data to prove adding caffeine is "generally recognized as safe," they can market their product.

Now the FDA wants to see the studies manufacturers have proving their products are safe.

This move was triggered by a letter 19 attorneys general sent the FDA, raising concerns the drinks lead to an increased risk for injury.



Anheiser Busch and Miller-Coors have stopped marketing their caffeinated alcoholic drinks but there are thirty remaining manufacturers.