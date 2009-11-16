Titans' Owner Adams Under Fire for Obscene Gesture

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Titans owner Bud Adams is apologizing for making an obscene hand gesture while celebrating his teams' 41-17 win over Buffalo.

WTVF-TV reports Adams flipped the middle finger on both hands from his luxury suite. The Tennessean newspaper reported Adams also was seen making the gesture again on the field after the game.

Adams said in a statement Monday that he got caught up in the excitement and said he will accept any league discipline for his actions.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was at the game Sunday after having breakfast with Adams.

The league said Monday that Goodell left Adams' suite at the end of the third quarter and spent the fourth quarter sitting with fans in the end zone before leaving the stadium.

