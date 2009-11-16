Obama in China

In Shanghai, President Obama tried to open talks American-style at a town hall with Chinese students, he said free discussions are a source of strength

"We do not seek to impose any system of government on any other nation. But we also don't believe that the principles we stand for are unique to our nation," said Obama.

The event was tightly run by China's government.

The students were handpicked and coached, their questions scripted.

To widen the audience, the white house streamed the event on its website.

It is not blocked by China's government.

Earlier, the President met with government leaders in Shanghai.

One who highlighted G.M.'s strong sales there this year.

"Absolutely. I think they can learn from their operations here in terms of increasing sales back in the United States," the President said.

In Beijing today Mr. Obama meets with Chinese President Hu Jintao.

Tensions may rise over economic issues.

The U.S. is a huge market for China's cheap products.

China has largely financed America’s deficit, lending hundreds of billions to fund stimulus efforts in the United States.

President Obama will spend two days in Beijing.

Combating climate change, and nuclear programs in Iran and North Korea top the agenda there.