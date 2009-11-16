Georgia Lottery Officials Get the Cash

ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia Lottery Corp. says its employees received $2.75 million in bonuses this year, up by more than 8 percent from 2008.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that CEO Margaret DeFrancisco received a $204,034 bonus, up from $150,000 in 2008. She also received $286,000 in salary, unchanged from a year ago.

Lottery officials say the bonuses are commonly used in private industry to help retain top staffers. Georgia's lottery, which is among the most successful in the nation, set another sales record in fiscal 2009.

The lottery receives no state funding and was set up by the Legislature to operate like a business, with a president who reports to a board appointed by the governor.

---

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com



(Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)