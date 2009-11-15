Motorcycle Crash Shuts Down I-24 in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A motorcycle crash shut down Interstate 24 near the Rave Theatre for almost an hour Sunday night.

Traffic investigators with the Chattanooga Police Department worked an accident involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles. Witnesses told police that the rider of the motorcycle lost control of the bike and was thrown. The vehicles were damaged trying to avoid the rider’s motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider was taken to Erlanger in critical condition with life threatening injuries.