Two Middle School Students Arrested with Weapons in East Ridge

EAST RIDGE (WRCB) -- School Resource Officers with East Ridge Police and Hamilton County Sheriffs Office arrested two middle school students Friday for Possession of a Weapon on School Property. The arrests came after School Resource Officers got information about a possible fight between a small number of students.
School administrators delayed the dismissal of East Ridge Middle to allow criminal investigators time to complete their investigation. Officers detained two students, recovering a knife and a set of brass knuckles. At this stage of the investigation, East Ridge police say there are indications that this incident is gang related by a few students.
The suspects were transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center. The juvenile’s names are being withheld.
