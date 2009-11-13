Multi-Million Dollar Apartment Complex Headed to Bradley Co.

By Antwan Harris

Cleveland, TN (WRCB) -- As Bradley County anxiously awaits the influx of new hires to Volkswagen, developers hope the Retreat at Spring Creek in Cleveland will be their new home.

The $16 million luxury complex is just the first of many developments expected to head to Bradley County.

This comes on the heels of the new billion dollar Volkswagen plant in Hamilton County and soon the arrival of Whacker Chemicals.

Jobs have been sparse as of late and declining unemployment numbers have city and county leaders a bit optimistic.

September job numbers for both Cleveland and Bradley County are respectively above 9 percent, but slightly lower than last month's totals.

County officials say that's because of heavy industry recruiting.

Construction is expected to begin in January with the complex opening in August 2010

If you'd like more information, visit http://www.tdkconstruction.com/