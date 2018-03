CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga police arrested two men for the attempted robbery and shooting of a man Sunday on Howell Road.

Marcuso Harris and Arsenio Custer were arrested Thursday night ending an extensive investigation by property crimes detectives. Police say JaMichael Richardson was shot in the back by Custer as he tried to escape the vehicle that he’d been riding in with the two men. Richardson was able to make it to a nearby home where EMS and police were called.

Custer was charged with criminal conspiracy, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and possession of marijuana for resale. Harris was charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.