Food Vendor Shot in Face in Catoosa County

CATOOSA COUNTY (WRCB) -- Investigators with the Catoosa County Sheriff's Department search for the gunman who shot a food vendor in the face.

According to Sheriff Phil Summers, the shooting happened Friday at 7 am at the intersection of Oak Street and Carline Road. Officers arrived to find the victim, Connelly Dean Cofer of Ooltewah, suffering from a gun shot wound to the face. Paramedics rushed Cofer to Erlanger Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

Sheriff Summers stated information is sketchy. Investigators interviewing residents in hopes of getting more information. Cofer operates a vending service and travels to business locations catering food and drink items to workers. Investigators with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.