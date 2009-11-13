No Ma'am, You Can't Have Tots With That

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (AP) - A Bluff City woman who mistook a police officer for a car hop at a Sonic drive-in is charged with DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A caller to 911 Saturday reported Veletta Newman nearly struck several vehicles before pulling into the drive-in.

The Johnson City Press reports Elizabethton Police Officer Sarah Ellison found Newman slumped over the steering wheel. When Ellison tried to get the woman's attention Newman handed her a $20 bill, continuing to offer it even after she identified herself as an officer.

Newman was arrested and the officer found a syringe, a spoon with white powdery residue and numerous bottles of prescription medicine in the car.

Newton appeared in Sessions Court on Tuesday. Her hearing was set for April 6.

Information from: Johnson City Press, http://www.johnsoncitypress.com

