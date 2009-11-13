Brother Accused of Shooting Brother in Dunlap

DUNLAP (WRCB) -- Dunlap police say a 16 year old shot his brother in the leg.

The incident happen Thursday at approximately 6 PM at a home on Main Street. Police arrived to find a 22 year old man in the front yard shot in the left leg. Family members were providing first aid to him. Paramedics first rushed the victim to North Valley Medical Center then transferred him to Erlanger by Life Force.

The shooting suspect, the 16 year old brother, was also still at the scene. Officers took him into custody. Detectives determined the brothers had been arguing and their father tried to resolve the situation. The 16 year old tried to leave with his father and he gathered some of his personal belongings including a 7mm bolt action rifle. As the two brothers were standing outside, the 16 year old fired the rifle, hitting the older brother in the leg.

Detectives interviewed the 16 year old who said he only wanted to scare his brother but shoot him. The 16 year old was charged with aggravated domestic assault and transported to the Putnam County Detention Center in Cookeville, Tennessee. He is scheduled to appear before Sequatchie County Juvenile Judge L. Thomas Austin for a detention hearing at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, November 13th.

Dunlap police have not released the identities.