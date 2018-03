CALHOUN, GA (WRCB) -- Calhoun, GA police arrest a Gilmer County man for the robbery of a Calhoun bank.

The heist happened November 2nd just before 4 PM at the Georgia Bank and Trust located at 135 W. C. Bryant Parkway in Calhoun. Investigators say 44 year old Kevin West entered the bank and pulled a handgun demanding money. They say he fled on foot with the money. Detectives followed leads across several North Georgia Counties over the past week before tracking West down in Whitfield County.

He is held at the Gordon County Jail, facing charges of: Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.