AP Source: Falcons coach fined $15,000

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says Falcons coach Mike Smith has been fined $15,000 by the NFL for a sideline altercation involving former Atlanta cornerback DeAngelo Hall.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league has not officially commented on the situation. The person also says that Falcons director of athletic performance Jeff Fish was fined $2,500.

The trouble started in Sunday's game after Washington safety LaRon Landry delivered a late hit on quarterback Matt Ryan along the Atlanta sideline. Hall jumped into the middle of things and was quickly surrounded by opposing players, along with Smith and Fish.

Hall joined the Redskins last season after playing in Atlanta from 2004-07. He has been critical of his former team.

