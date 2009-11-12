FIRST ON 3: Male Cheer Coach Charged with Raping Teen Boy

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Channel 3 Eyewitness News has confirmed that police officers in East Ridge have arrested a former volunteer male cheerleading coach. The coach, 20 year old Hunter Huling, worked with students at East Ridge High School and is now charged with two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure. Both sexual assaults happened off campus, starting in July. The alleged victim is 15 years old.

East Ridge police said Friday that Huling was released on a $20,000 bond, one day after his arrest. An officer at the county jail and a court clerk said there is no record of an attorney. Huling has no telephone listing.

A Hamilton County School Board spokeswoman said Huling was dismissed as a coach earlier this school year.

