TV Tossed in Botched Burglary

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Police said two men who sped away from a burglary in Chattanooga tossed a television from their vehicle during a chase that ended in a collision at an exit ramp.

Carmel Oattes and Kenneth Brooks were arrested about 11 a.m. EST Thursday after the chase by officers on Highway 153.

During the pursuit, Oattes and Brooks were observed throwing a TV from their vehicle.

Both Oattes and Brooks are charged with aggravated burglary, vandalism, theft over $500, felony evading and vehicular assault. The driver of one car involved in the collision was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

A second vehicle was also struck.

A Hamilton County Jail officer said the two men had not been brought in.

