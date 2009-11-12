Radio Legend "Luther" Recovering From Illness - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Radio Legend "Luther" Recovering From Illness

Posted: Updated:

By David Carroll

dcarroll@wrcbtv.com

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- Chattanooga's longtime voice of morning radio, Luther Masingill, is recovering from a recent illness and will be off the air for an indefinite period, according to Sunny 92.3 operations manager Danny Howard.

Masingill, known to generations of listeners as simply "Luther" became ill while on the air October 21st, and had been recuperating at home.  He briefly appeared on his program this morning before feeling weak and returning home, according to Howard. 

Masingill debuted on WDEF Radio on December 31, 1940 and quickly became a regional sensation with his friendly patter, lost-dog reports, and personalized commercials.  When WDEF-TV signed on the air in 1954, Luther began doing double-duty, hosting an afternoon show, and in recent years providing "Community Calendar" reports on the station's morning and noon newscasts.

He has received many state and national awards, including the Marconi Award for broadcast excellence.  He was also nominated for admission into the National Radio Hall of Fame.  During his absence, the Sunny 92.3 morning show has been manned by co-host James Howard and producer Gene Lovin.

Here is the news release from Sunny 92.3:

As Chattanooga radio listeners may know, a voice familiar to the Sunny 92.3 WDEF airwaves has been missing recently.

 Luther Masingill; host of Luther in the morning for the past 68 years, recently became ill, and is recuperating at home.

 Sunny 92.3 WDEF thanks you for the many calls, letters, and e-mails concerning our very own legendary Luther.  Luther and his family appreciate the overwhelming number of thoughts and prayers during his time of recovery.

 We all look forward to his return to the Sunny 92.3 airwaves, soon. Until his return, co-host, James Howard will continue to host the Sunny 92.3 WDEF morning show.

 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:14 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:14:54 GMT
    ( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More

  • NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:14 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:14:38 GMT
    (Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...(Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More

  • Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:34:54 GMT

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    More

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.