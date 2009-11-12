Radio Legend "Luther" Recovering From Illness

By David Carroll

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- Chattanooga's longtime voice of morning radio, Luther Masingill, is recovering from a recent illness and will be off the air for an indefinite period, according to Sunny 92.3 operations manager Danny Howard.

Masingill, known to generations of listeners as simply "Luther" became ill while on the air October 21st, and had been recuperating at home. He briefly appeared on his program this morning before feeling weak and returning home, according to Howard.

Masingill debuted on WDEF Radio on December 31, 1940 and quickly became a regional sensation with his friendly patter, lost-dog reports, and personalized commercials. When WDEF-TV signed on the air in 1954, Luther began doing double-duty, hosting an afternoon show, and in recent years providing "Community Calendar" reports on the station's morning and noon newscasts.

He has received many state and national awards, including the Marconi Award for broadcast excellence. He was also nominated for admission into the National Radio Hall of Fame. During his absence, the Sunny 92.3 morning show has been manned by co-host James Howard and producer Gene Lovin.

Here is the news release from Sunny 92.3:

As Chattanooga radio listeners may know, a voice familiar to the Sunny 92.3 WDEF airwaves has been missing recently.

Luther Masingill; host of Luther in the morning for the past 68 years, recently became ill, and is recuperating at home.

Sunny 92.3 WDEF thanks you for the many calls, letters, and e-mails concerning our very own legendary Luther. Luther and his family appreciate the overwhelming number of thoughts and prayers during his time of recovery.

We all look forward to his return to the Sunny 92.3 airwaves, soon. Until his return, co-host, James Howard will continue to host the Sunny 92.3 WDEF morning show.