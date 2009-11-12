Three Arrested for Bradley County Burglary - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Three Arrested for Bradley County Burglary

Zak Dockery Zak Dockery
Robert Gene Rogers Robert Gene Rogers

BRADLEY COUNTY (WRCB) -- Bradley County Sheriff’s deputies charged three people in a string of nine home burglaries.

They say their break came Friday night when patrol deputies responded to Old Parksville Trail.  A homeowner and his wife returned and found an intruder in a bedroom. The homeowner fought with the suspect but managed to hold him until deputies arrived.

Deputies took 19-year-old Zackery Nathaniel Lee Dockery into custody from the homeowner. Further investigation resulted the identification of another suspect and the connection to other burglaries. Officers also tracked down an accomplice who fled in a vehicle. They then followed up with Criminal Investigations Division to link the nine burglaries with losses over $116,000 to the suspects.

Also charged are Dockery’s uncle, 35-year-old Robert Gene Rogers of Athens, and a 16 year-old juvenile.

The thefts involved mostly gold jewelry along with some electronics, and video game systems. Residences burglarized were located on:

  • Lakeview Drive
  • No Pone Road
  • Geiger Road
  • Moore Circle
  • Pineview Drive
  • Railroad Street in Charleston
  • Old Parksville Trail
  • two locations on Bates Pike.

The string of crimes started in September. Some of the stolen property was recovered from the Hiwassee River by divers.

Dockery, of Bates Pike, is charged with 9 counts of aggravated burglary, 2 counts of theft over $10,000, 4 counts of theft over $1,000, 2 counts of theft under $500, and single counts of aggravated assault and theft over $60,000.

Rogers was arrested late Tuesday for aggravated burglary and theft over $1,000.

The juvenile is charged in Juvenile Court with taking part in the burglary on Old Parksville Trail.

