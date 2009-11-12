No More Wal-Mart Stampede

BENTONVILLE, ARK (WRCB) - The world's largest retailer announced Wednesday it will keep its stores open 24 hours and take new crowd-control measures Thanksgiving weekend after a temporary employee was trampled to death in a black Friday rush last year.
Walmart says day-after Thanksgiving sales will begin at 5 am November 27th, but most U.S. stores will be open 24 hours to prevent a mad dash.
Most of Walmart's supercenters will not be affected because they're already open 24-hours.
Federal safety regulators cited Walmart for inadequate crowd management after the death last year of a temporary employee at a Long Island, New York store.
Shoppers rushed the door, broke it down and trampled and employee who died of asphyxiation.
Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More
Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More