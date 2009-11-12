No More Wal-Mart Stampede

BENTONVILLE, ARK (WRCB) - The world's largest retailer announced Wednesday it will keep its stores open 24 hours and take new crowd-control measures Thanksgiving weekend after a temporary employee was trampled to death in a black Friday rush last year.



Walmart says day-after Thanksgiving sales will begin at 5 am November 27th, but most U.S. stores will be open 24 hours to prevent a mad dash.



Most of Walmart's supercenters will not be affected because they're already open 24-hours.



Federal safety regulators cited Walmart for inadequate crowd management after the death last year of a temporary employee at a Long Island, New York store.



Shoppers rushed the door, broke it down and trampled and employee who died of asphyxiation.