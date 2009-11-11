Court Confrontation: Lovestruck Astronaut - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Court Confrontation: Lovestruck Astronaut

Posted: Updated:

A former astronaut accused in a violent love triangle today accepted a plea deal and will avoid jail time.

In a Florida courtroom, U.S. Naval officer and former NASA astronaut Lisa Nowak apologized to her alleged victim.

"I am sincerely sorry to have caused fear and misunderstanding."

But Colleen Shipman urged the judge to impose a harsh sentence.

"I'm 100% certain Lisa had come here to murder me and thought she wouldn't get caught."

In a deal struck with the district attorney to avoid a trial, Nowak pleaded guilty to felony burglary of a car and misdemeanor battery.

She had originally been charged with two felonies, attempted kidnapping and burglary, which could have resulted in a sentence of up to life in prison.

Nowak is accused of attacking Shipman in a bizarre love triangle that also involved former shuttle pilot Bill Ofelein, who was Nowak's love interest.

Shipman described how Nowak hunted her down and attacked her in a dark parking lot.

"She had a bag full of torture devices."

Police say Nowak made a frantic cross country trip from Houston to Orlando to confront Shipman after learning she had been dating Oefelein.  

Novak allegedly stalked Shipman to a parking lot, then pepper sprayed her.

Nowak, who was a married mother of three, was fired from the astronaut corps a month after her arrest.

She is now divorced.   

The judge sentenced Nowak to one year probation, and ordered her to have no contact with Shipman or Oefelein. 

She remains on active duty with the Navy.

Nowak must also complete an 8 hour anger management class.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:14 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:14:54 GMT
    ( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More

  • NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:14 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:14:38 GMT
    (Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...(Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More

  • Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:34:54 GMT

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    More

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.