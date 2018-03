WEDNESDAY NOV 11 8:45AM

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The fire of a tractor trailer on Interstate 24 is now out. Firefighters extinguished the flames around 6:30am.

WEDNESDAY NOV 11 5:30AM

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) Chattanooga firefighters are busy fighting a tractor trailer fire on Interstate 24 Eastbound at the Welcome Center.

Dispatch says the call came in just before 5a.m. Wednesday morning.

When firefighters arrived the cab was engulfed in flames. At this time, it is unknown what is in the trailer.

No injuries are being reported at this time.

If you are heading into Chattanooga in I24 E here are some detours ;

I-59 N at Slygo Road in Wildwood.

Trenton use Hwy 11.

I-24 E Exit 161 Use Hwy 41 to Cummings Hwy

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.