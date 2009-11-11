Meigs Homeowner Shoots Burglary Suspect - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Breaking News

Meigs Homeowner Shoots Burglary Suspect

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE WEDNESDAY NOV 11TH 2PM 

MEIGS COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- Meigs County authorities say a crime spree ended when a homeowner shot a burglary suspect.  

Sheriff's investigators say late Tuesday night 25 year old Jacob Layton broke into cars outside three houses on North No Pone Road. One of the neighbors heard noise. When he went outside to investigate, he heard a sound coming from his shed. The home owner says he walked up to the shed door and saw Layton. The homeowner told him not to move but Layton raised a pistol so the homeowner shot him,  
 
The homeowner again told him not to move. But apparently Layton didn't learn the first time. Investigators say he again raised his pistol up and the homeowner again shot him.

 

MEIGS COUNTY, TN (WRCB) An  investigation into a shooting is underway in Meigs County.

 

 

A Meigs County detective says it happened between 11:30 and midnight Tuesday night.

A victim was shot on North No Pone Valley Road. The extent of the injuries is unknown.

Stay with Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.

 

 

 
Detectives say Layton was also armed with a rifle stolen from one of the vehicles he broke into. Layton was rushed to Erlanger Medical Center where he underwent surgery. He's expected to live.
 
 
Charges against Layton could be filed this afternoon.
 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:14 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:14:54 GMT
    ( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More

  • NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:14 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:14:38 GMT
    (Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...(Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More

  • Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:34:54 GMT

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    More

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.