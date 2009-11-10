Business Owner Thankful No One Hurt in Two-Alarm Fire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Business Owner Thankful No One Hurt in Two-Alarm Fire

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: Wednesday 3:45 p.m.

Employees start the clean up process at Ken Garner Manufacturing a day after a two-alarm blaze destroyed the building's paint shop.

Tuesday night fire crews fought through the rainy and dark conditions to get the fire under control.

Wednesday the company president said he was shocked to hear the news of his building burning.

President Ken Garner said, "I was very concerned. It is a very close- knit family."

The company builds four-ton counter weights for construction equipment. The million dollar inventory stood virtually untouched.

Fire officials said when they arrived the flames in the back of the 48,000 square foot building were so intense they immediately called for backup. They say the material inside caused it to spread.

Bruce Garner with the Chattanooga Fire Department said, "Certainly there were a lot of combustible materials in there, and that complicates things for firefighters."

With the construction industry dwindling due to a down economy, the owner said the fire couldn't have come at a worst time.

He said thankfully, everyone still has a job for the time being and no one was hurt in the fire.

Tuesday 9:30 PM

Chattanooga, TN (WRCB)-- Chattanooga Firefighters put out a 2 alarm business fire on East 28th St. near Rossville Blvd.

 Fire started around 9pm Tuesday night at Ken Garner Manufacturing.  Flames were coming out of the roof and smoke could be seen above the trees as crews climbed a litter to battle the blaze.

The fire appears to have started in or near the paint shop. Firefighter were able to contain the fire to the right rear of the building.

Ken Garner Manu factors makes counter weights for excavators and cranes.

No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.

