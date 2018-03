BOSTON (WRCB) --

Two transit workers in Boston are honored for saving a life.



The board of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority saluted Jacqueline Osorio and Charice Lewis on Monday for their heroic efforts while on the job.

Lewis was operating a train when a woman fell onto the tracks of Boston’s orange line Friday night.

Frantic people waved their arms wildly to alert the two and Lewis was able to stop her train with just inches to spare.

The woman who fell was unhurt.

Monday Lewis downplayed any talk of heroics, saying she was just doing her job.

Since the incident they've each received calls from the governor and with Monday’s award a standing ovation.